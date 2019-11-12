Paine College releases statement about alleged sexual assault incident on campus

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – Paine College is responding to questions about an alleged sexual assault that happened on campus.

A statement was released this morning by the school’s president, Dr. Cheryl Evans Jones:

“Our first priority is always the safety of our students and the entire campus community. We support survivors of sexual offenses and hold accountable anyone found to have violated the College’s Code of Conduct, which prohibits sexual misconduct.”

“In the interest of conducting a fair investigation and ensuring strict confidentiality, the College will refrain from issuing a police report to the public. Our processes and protocols include firm commitments of confidentiality, even when there is public discussion of individual cases. We are cooperating with local law enforcement and the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office which is currently handling the case.”

“The College held an informational meeting with students, faculty and staff that was designed to inform and offer guidance on giving students a clear and confidential path of reporting sexual misconduct to the campus leadership. We will continue to examine our procedures, protocols and best practices and solicit input from students, the campus community and local law enforcement on ways to ensure a safe community.”

“I emphasize that students are encouraged to report sexual assault offenses. All students should feel that the College will treat sexual misconduct with the utmost seriousness.”

