AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)- 5 local organizations are coming together, and Paine College will get more than $500,000 for what representatives say is a great opportunity for future students.

“It’s a bright day for Paine College. Even the sun is coming out, and it’s an indicator of how bright our future is,” said PC President Dr. Cheryl Evans Jones.

The Augusta National Golf Club, Bank of America, The United Negro College Fund, EAB, and the Community Foundation of the CSRA are all partnering with Paine College. Tuesday, those groups are donating more than $500,000 to Paine.

“It’s more than just money, it’s a partnership. And as you heard me talking about in the press conference, part of this includes the services from EAP. EAP is an educational provider, they have a wealth of information, and experts who will lend their technical expertise to Paine College,” said Evans Jones.

Attorney Michael Thurmond attended Paine College more than half a century ago. Today he serves as the Chair of the Board of Trustees. He says that being part of the staff has been a privilege, and he’s excited to see this money go to making education more accessible.

“It will go to support the operations of Paine College, and to provide scholarships for students in need. Many come from first generation college students, low income and moderate-income students. So having this scholarship money in support will make college achievable for them,” said Chairman Michael Thurmond.

Tuesday morning, two checks were presented to the HBCU.

One was from the Sixth Episcopal District, which gave the college $170,500.

The other was from UNCF, which wrote Paine a check for more than $338,000.

According to Ora Perish, President of Bank of America in the CSRA, that organization will be providing significant resources to the school.

In terms of the amount they’re giving, he says the organization will meet and make a formal announcement in a couple of weeks.

Thurmond also says this is just a little glimpse of what’s to come. He expects a total of $30 million dollars to be raised for the college over the next decade.