Paine College president retires, new acting president named

Paine College announced Monday that Provost and Vice President of Academic Affairs, Dr. Cheryl Evans Jones, has been named Acting President of the school after the retirement of former President Dr. Jerry Hardee. Vice President for Institutional Advancement Helene Carter says Dr. Hardee retired due to health issues but will remain available to render support throughout the transition.

“We are confident that Dr. Jones will provide strong and effective leadership for Paine College, said Trustee Chair Barbara E. Bouknight. “Dr. Jones’ ties to Paine faculty and to the community, coupled with her academic experience and ability to connect with students make her the ideal person to lead the College at this time. She has been an integral part of the campus family for 26 years and during that time her peers, students and faculty recognized her for dedication and educational talent and leadership. We look forward to working with Dr. Jones who will further the College’s mission, growth and progress.”

