AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – This week, Paine College officially announces their annual fundraising campaign.

The CSRA’s only HBCU is thrilled to kickstart their yearly fundraiser: Growing Paine.

“We are all very excited about the campaign because this gives us an opportunity to change, transform, grow Paine College,” said Dr. Cheryl Evans Jones, President of Paine College.

With a six million dollar goal, Dr. Jones tells us the first vision is to increase enrollment to 600 students by fall 2027.

Next up: decreasing student debt for graduates.

“Many of our students have a gap between even their financial aid award and the cost of attendance,” said Dr. Jones. “And the average gap there is about $3,500 so, again, adding scholarship dollars would be a great incentive for our students to help them through.”

The third goal is adding more programs to make graduates more competitive in the job market.

“And with new programs, that comes with the opportunity to add new faculty,” said Dr. Jones. “It is important that faculty be credentialed in the areas in which they are teaching. So, as we add new programs that we don’t have now, we have to make sure that we have credentialed faculty.”

Lastly, Dr. Jones hopes to enhance student housing.

“We want to renovate housing to make it more enjoyable for students,” said Dr. Jones. “To create living and learning experiences for our students. Because, while they’re here, it is a home away from home.”

The campaign’s name and message were suggested by singer, songwriter and rapper Ceelo Green, a distinguished artist in residence at Paine for almost two years.

Ceelo posted to Instagram on Thursday, encouraging his followers to donate to Paine.

“Over the 141 years of our existence, we have educated many people who remain in this community as teachers, attorneys, physicians of various types. And we’re just excited to continue to do that,” said Dr. Jones.

The campaign’s goal is to raise those six million dollars in 60 days. There are multiple ways. For details, visit https://www.paine.edu/web/giving/give-to-growing-paine. And, in the words of Ceelo- “no Paine, no gain”.