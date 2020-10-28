Paine College leaders looking to grow after news of accreditation

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – There may be fewer students enrolled at Paine College this semester, but leaders hope that changes now that it has received accreditation from TRACS.

“We are an accredited institution. Accredited as a Candidate II institution meaning we award Bachelor’s degrees,” said Paine College President, Dr. Cheryl Evans Jones.

It’s the dawn of a new day for Paine College after Transnational Association of Christian Colleges and Schools opened the door for the historically black college to once again compete on a larger scale for students and dollars.

“We want to reassure the Paine College Family that we are going to receive this blessing and we’re going to multiply this blessing,” said Paine College Board of Trustees Chair Michael Thurmond. “And we’re going to return Paine College to a position of prominence and influence in higher education in America.”

We sat down with Provost Dr. Curtis Martin after the Tuesday evening announcement that he said left him emotional.

“I could actually feel tears coming out of both eyes,” said Martin, Paine College Provost and VP of Academic Affairs and Student Affairs

They were tears of joy because Martin said Paine can now improve enrollment from its current number that’s just shy of 200 people at a school that in its heyday had close to 1,000. He said the accreditation is retroactive to the start of the fall semester and benefits students beyond Paine.

“Now, if you decide to transfer it will say accredited and that’s important,” Martin explained. That’s important if you want to transfer, that’s important for going to graduate school, that’s important for some jobs.”

Paine also received more than $100,000 recently and Martin added part of it can help advance the institution and the rest can help it operate, noting that Paine has learned its lesson about not living within its means. But its new distinction can bring more money to the school, which leaders estimate has a $33 million impact on Augusta.

Martin added, “You see where Paine College has touched be it medicine, science, clergy, teaching. You name it and Paine College has made its contribution to this community.”

Martin said they are looking forward to more awards and gifts added to students’ ability to tap into federal funding. He is also looking forward to the business plan laid out by the Board of Trustees.