AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — The students, alumni, faculty, and staff of Paine College are asking for residents in and around the CSRA to help them win $50,000.

Home Depot’s “Retool Your School” campus improvement grant program is back.

Voting is limited.

There are two ways that you can vote.

You can click here and search for Paine College.

Or, you can vote online and via social media: Twitter and Instagram by using the hashtag, #Paine_RYS21!, in your post!

Voting ends March 15, 2021 at 11:59pm.