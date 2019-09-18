Paid parking downtown still months off

2019 is being touted as the year paid parking finally comes to downtown Augusta you have a task forces list of recommendations you have a private company to operate the program but the heavy lifting for this is far from over.

Street parking is free downtown right now something that appears won’t be changing for a while.

“Downtown parking plan I think at best if every thing goes well we’re taking about July of next year,” said Commissioner Ben Hasan.

The plan is going forward Commissioners approving a Chicago based company to provide details of the program and then operate it, a parking task force recommendations on hours and rates and such has been finished since January.

Mayor Davis telling Commissioners they should all be familiar with these parking recommendations.

“Those recommendations on multiple instances were provided to the members of the commission,” said Mayor Davis on Tuesday.

But commissioners say that’s not the case.

“I don’t know what they are at this point in time no,” said Commissioner Bobby Williams.



“Should you?”

“I think so, I think the commission needs to make an informed decision,” said Williams.

“Right now I think the majority of us are running blind on it,’’ said Commissioner John Clarke.

‘’Should you be?”

‘’I don’t think we should at this point,’’ said Clarke.

‘’The task force has been in place almost a year now they should have been able to tell us this is what the task force is looking at this is what’s being considered and commissioners take a look at this and see what you think about it that didn’t happen,’’ said Commissioner Hasan.

Now Broad Street is in line for a major streetscape overhaul that’s about two years away and some city leaders are suggesting a paid parking program should wait until then, In Augusta George Eskola WJBF NewsChannel 6.