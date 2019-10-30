Paid parking downtown seen as needed

Augusta leaders raise questions about the plan to bring paid parking downtown.

City leaders hearing from parking consultants on some of the details of a plan to begin charging for parking in the central business district.

Augusta Commissioners have resisted paid parking downtown in the past, but now they are saying some type of program is needed.

“We got to have some kind of parking, we got to manage the parking some kind of way, every thriving city that’s thriving has a parking management situation and we got to do that in Augusta,” says Commissioner Marion Williams.

The parking plan is calling to charge drivers to from 8 to 8 Monday through Saturday. with free on Sunday’s