Paid parking downtown moves forward

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Ready or not, paid parking for downtown Augusta is driving forward.

Augusta Commissioners will be getting a draft of the contract with parking management company S.P. Plus in two weeks.

The company is saying set up costs will be nearly $600 thousand dollars, but those costs will be paid back using parking revenues.

However some city leaders are saying there are still too many questions to move forward.

“I haven’t heard what the time frame is definitely going to be, whether we’re going to start low or start high, I haven’t heard. Maybe I missed it. Whether Saturdays are on the docket or not on the docket, and kind of what that looks like by these things, so I’m just not there yet,” says Mayor Pro-Tem Sean Frantom.

SP Officials say once the commission gives the final go-ahead they are looking at starting paid parking downtown sometime during the spring of next year.