Pack a Backpack donation drive

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Back to school shopping is in full swing– with carts filled with paper, crayons and notebooks. Why not grab a few supplies for kids in need?

Mayor Davis’ office along with the Department of Juvenile Justice, Leadership Augusta and a local insurance agency are teaming up to “pack a Backpack” event.

Donation locations are at the Mayor’s Office, the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, Augusta Utilities, i-Heart Media and the O’Neal Insurance Agency.

The items will be presented to Dr Pringle this Saturday in a special ceremony.