AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)- Creating a goal to fight cancer and save lives, thousands of people will come out October 15th for Paceday bike riding.

“Having the best time of their lives and what is a phenomenal cause for our Georgia Cancer center this really is a community and this evidence of that” said Martyn Jones, Paceline President.

Paceline is an organization bringing communities together with a mission to ‘cure cancer faster.’ This annual event gives them the platform to do just that, as it encourages people to contribute to cancer research on and off the bike.

“Gentleman called Debareho says it was described as life changing experience for him and he’s done nothing but ride his bike everyday since and in preparation for doing it a second time around so we get stories from life changing to help with my health and mood” said Jones.

The bike ride is not just for adults, but for kids, too. Paceline donated 10 bikes to children from the Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater Augusta, so they could participate.

“all for a great cause and just have an opportunity for them to partner with us to give these children a chance for fitness and bicycling is great” said Jim Vinyard, VP Development Boys & Girls Club.

Next Saturday’s event will have live music, food trucks, and much more.

“It’s putting all those things to good cause to help cure cancer faster it’s a community effort that’s what we’re trying to do that’s our part in this as Paceline” said Jones.