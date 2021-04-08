Paceline pedaling with purpose, raising money for cancer research & care

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)– Paceline is a local organization that hosts a community bike ride each year, and they pedal with a purpose– to cure cancer faster. The group has only been around since 2019, but they’ve already raised over $300 thousand dollars for the Georgia Cancer Center.

“100 percent of every dollar raised goes directly to fight cancer,” founder and chairman Dag Grantham said.

Grantham founded the organization after he was touched by the husband of a cancer survivor when he biked in a similar charity ride in Ohio.

“100 mile ride, I’m 75 miles in, really tired, about to be done,” Grantham said. “There was a gentleman on the side of the road in the middle of a corn field, nobody around, with a sign. It simply said, ‘thank you for saving my wife.'”

He says it’s that type of impact that inspired him to bring the mission to Augusta.

While the group hosts an annual ride, they also raise funds year round, and promote a healthy lifestyle.

“By people working out, exercising, cycling more, they become healthier,” Grantham said. “That alone is an apposition to cancer that could strike them. It’s preventative care if you will.”

In 2020, they made the difficult decision to reimagine the ride, making it a virtual event out of COVID safety concerns. Now they’re looking ahead to October 16– Paceline’s next big ride.

“It’s about supporting the community and the underserved. I’m just very proud of what Paceline is able to do for the Georgia Cancer Center,” Grantham said.

The funds are divided and used to support cancer research and survivorship among other critical care needs at the Georgia Cancer Center.