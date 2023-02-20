NORTH AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The place known for its burgers, shakes and fries for nearly 60 years could be expanding. Sno-Cap Drive-In, located on West Avenue in North Augusta, might have a new home in Evans.

“It’s a family owned business. And they have this retro kind of feel to it,” Sara Lyon said.

It’s not just the food, it’s the atmosphere for Sara Lyon and her friends and family dining at Sno-Cap Drive In.

“I’m within 10 minutes from my house. It’s real close to SRP Park, so during the summer you can come get a hamburger, go watch the baseball game,” said Brayden Stone, who lives in North Augusta.

Word spread quickly across the community about a possible expansion for Sno-Cap into the Stay Social Tap and Table building in Evans. We spoke with the owners, the Usrys, who chose not to go on camera since the business transaction is still in negotiation. They said it’s not a done deal yet, but they are thinking about the move, which could offer adult beverages.

“I play for North Augusta,” Stone said. “We’re over there in Evans sometimes with baseball and got a good bit of friends over there. I would love to eat at Sno-Cap over there too.”

Lyon added, “I think they should grow. We always hope for the best for businesses.”

We checked in on Stay. The previous owner could be seen still clearing out after leaders in Columbia County revoked her alcohol license at the end of last year. But it could have new life with an old staple packed with customer favorites.

“I like milkshakes so I have to say vanilla milkshakes,” Lyon said.

Photojournalist: Gary Hipps