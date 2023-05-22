AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) An overturned tractor trailer in Richmond County has caused traffic delays on Monday afternoon.

The accident occurred on EB I-20 just before marker 197, east of Walton Way entrance.

According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Division, the tractor trailer was hauling gravel, oil and diesel fuel, and will require an extensive amount of clean up.

With assistance from the Georgia Department of Transportation, officials are working to clean up the scene.

Count on NewsChannel 6 for more details as they become available.