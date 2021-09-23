Overturned school bus on Columbia Road, multiple injuries

MARTINEZ, Ga. (WJBF) – Columbia County deputies are at the scene of an overturned school bus on Columbia Road at Bartram trail.

Four people involved with the bus #140 accident have minor injuries. Two of the four were students, one was a school bus aide, the fourth was the driver.

Both students and the bus aid were transported to a medical facility out of an abundance of caution, and the driver is also being evaluated

One lane of traffic on Columbia Road is closed at this time.

Count on WJBF NewsChannel 6 for more information on this developing story.