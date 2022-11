AUGUSTA (WJBF) – Richmond County Deputies are on the scene of an overturned 18-wheeler.

According to dispatch, the call came in at 5:02 Tuesday morning.

We’re told that the Northbound lanes of Highway 56 (Mike Padgett) are closed from the International Paper Company to Doug Bernard Parkway.

Injuries were reported and one person was transported to the hospital for treatment.

Deputies have also confirmed a fuel leak, be we don’t know the severity of it.

Motorists should find an alternate route.