Overturned 18-wheeler blocks one lane of Washington Road at North Belair

UPDATE, 01:13 p.m., 01-24-2022 (WJBF) – Columbia County confirms that their HazMat component of the county’s Fire Rescue Department was on-scene to investigate any hazardous waste water spillage, but a county spokesperson says the team has since cleared the scene.

According to Columbia County, the tanker contained “waste water” fluids from an automotive shop, but that none of those contents were spilled in the crash.

There was a minor leak when the truck turned sideways, but it was from the truck’s own transmission system, according to a county spokesperson.

First responders will remain at the intersection of North Belair and Washington Road until the 18-wheeler has been safely removed from the roadway.

The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office is informing the public that there will be additional road blockages while the 18-wheeler is being removed from the roadway.

Specifically, the Eastbound through lanes of Washington Road, as well as both Southbound left turn lanes on North Belair Road will be blocked temporarily.

A spokesperson for Columbia County Government advises that they have no indication that waste water spilt as a result of the accident.

Crews on-scene are awaiting equipment to remove the 18-wheeler from the roadway.

At least one lane remains blocked at the intersection of Washington Road and North Belair Road.

Evans, GA (WJBF) – One lane of Washington Road is currently blocked at North Belair Road due to an overturned tractor trailer truck.

The accident was reported to Columbia County Sheriff’s Office at 11:25 a.m.

The tractor trailer was equipped with tanker storage. The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office tell WJBF that the tanker contained waste water.

The Sheriff’s Office doesn’t yet know if there is any spillage of the waste water following the accident.

First responders confirm there are no injuries as a result of this accident, though dispatchers confirmed that EMS responded to the scene as a precaution.