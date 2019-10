AUGUSTA (WJBF) – NewsChannel 6 has confirmed has an 18-wheeler carrying sheetrock has over turned on Windsor Spring Road at Rushing Road.

That’s right after the Bobby Jones exit to Windsor Spring.

That exit is allegedly blocked at this time.

According to dispatch there is a possible gasoline leak and injuries are reported.

Motorists should avoid the area if possible.

WJBF has a crew headed to the scene, we’ll bring more information when it becomes available.