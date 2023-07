AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – One person is dead after a shooting in Aiken County.

The call came in around 1 A.M. on Monday.

Captain Eric Abdullah of the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office says it happened at a home on the 800 block of Ninety-Six Indian Trail in Batesburg-Leesville, which is near Mt. Pleasant Road.

Authorities say that this was an isolated incident.

No arrests have been made at this time.