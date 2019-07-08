Over 20 road closures in the CSRA due to railroad maintenance

Routine railroad maintenance has hit Richmond and Columbia Counties. CSX Transportation is tackling all of the railroads in one week, which is creating detours all over town.

14 roads in Richmond County and 10 in Columbia County, 24 altogether will be shut down.

Assistant Director of Traffic Engineering, John Ussery, says, “they’re going to come in and improve the railroad crossing across the roadway. So, they’ll replace the rail road ties, they’ll probably repair the asphalt if necessary. Those sorts of things.”

Richmond County’s Traffic Engineering Department says CSX Transportation wanted the maintenance done in one day, but they say shutting down 24 streets at one time would not be effective.

“This is not normal in my experience, but they told us that they have two large construction crews that are all going to be here at the same time,” says Ussery.

Two streets that will remain open for this week are St. Sebastian Way and Alexander Dr.

“If you’re going to go downtown many of those road closures will be closed the next few days but to use St. Sebastian Way and Walton Way to try to get around them,” says Ussery.

In Columbia County, the roads listed below, including Pleasant Home Rd., Baston Rd., Iron and Steel Dr., Old Evans Rd., Hightower Dr., and Club Car Dr. will be closed. The detour routes for those areas are the west end of Washington Rd. at Riverwatch Pkwy. and the east end of Riverwatch Pkwy. and Furry’s Ferry Rd.

Ussery says it’s only for this week. The release we received for Columbia County’s roads says two to three days for each road closure.

Here’s a list of the road closures:

City of Augusta



11th Street (Near Fenwick Street)

Closing on/around 7/8/19



12th Street (Near Fenwick Street)

Closing on/around 7/8/19



13th Street (Between Fenwick Street and Walker Street)

Closing on/around 7/8/19



Walker Street Extension (At West Rock Recycling)

Closing on/around 7/8/19



Greene Street (Between Lowry Lane and Beech Street)

Closing on/around 7/8/19



15th Street (At Greene St)

Closing on/around 7/8/19



Broad Street (Between 15th Street and Greene Street)

Closing on/around 7/8/19



Eisenhower Drive (At National Woods Drive and Castlewood Drive)

Closing on/around 7/8/19



Claussen Road (Near Riverwatch Parkway)

Closing on/around 7/8/19



Kendrick Place (Near Goodrich Street)

Closing on/around 7/9/18



Goodrich Street (Near Kendrick Place)

Closing on/around 7/9/19



Eve Street (Near Goodrich Street)

Closing on/around 7/9/19



Goodrich Street (Near River Levee Trail)

Closing on/around 7/10/19



Augusta Canal Trail (Near Augusta Water Works)

Closing on/around 7/11/19



Columbia County

Martinez



Stevens Creek Road (Near Riverwatch Parkway)

Closing on/around 7/8/19



Pleasant Home Road (Between Riverwatch Parkway and Washington Road)

Closing on/around 7/9/19



Baston Road (Between Washington Road and Martinez Boulevard)

Closing on/around 7/9/19



Iron and Steel Drive (Between Washington Rd and Martinez Boulevard)

Closing on/around 7/9/19



Old Evans Road (Near Roberts Road)

Closing on/around 7/9/19



Columbia County, GA

Evans



Hightower Drive (Between Roberts Road and Haley Road)

Closing on/around 7/10/19



Club Car Drive (Off Washington Road)

Closing on/around 7/10/19



Evans to Lock Road (Near Grand Slam Drive)

Closing on/around 7/10/19



Industrial Park Drive (Between Triangle Industrial Drive and Mickelson Way)

Closing on/around 7/11/19



Hardy McManus Road (Between Woodruff Way and Dolphin Way)

Closing on/around 7/15/19



