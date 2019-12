BARNWELL, S.C. (WJBF) — An outreach event will be held in Barnwell, South Carolina to help the less fortunate.

The event will take place at Safe Haven Outreach starting at 11 a.m.

Clothes, children’s toys, coats, and sweaters will be provided. Each family will also receive a dinner, while supplies last.

Safe Haven Outreach is located at 216 Main Street.