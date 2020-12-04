Outdoor Christmas light attractions implementing COVID-19 protocols

(WJBF) – With some added safety measures, outdoor Christmas light events are still happening in the area.

“We’re hoping for a good turnout, we’re hoping for a safe turnout, we’re hoping that people are able to come out and enjoy themselves,” Mark Jackson, general manager of Lights of the South said.

Christmas in Hopelands 2020 in Aiken will look a little different this year as well. They will not be serving refreshments like they have in previous years, in an effort to cut down on congregating.

“We are requiring face masks or face coverings, we’re encouraging social distancing between families,” Amber Coffey, recreation program coordinator for City of Aiken Parks, Recreation and Tourism said. “We have signage reminding people not to come in if they have symptoms.”

Christmas in Hopelands, Aiken, SC

The shuttle service usually in use at Christmas in Hopelands will not be available this year. “We have eliminated that because it would be difficult to warrant putting people on a shuttle at half capacity because they would be waiting in lines forever,” Coffey said.

And at Lights of the South in Grovetown, tractor rides through the lights will be socially distanced.

“We’re just spacing them out on the tractors, just like we would in the concessions or in Santa Clause’s house,” Jackson said.

The dates for both events were extended this year by opening at an earlier date than usual. Christmas in Hopelands will be open through Dec. 27, with the exception of Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Lights of the South will be open through Dec. 30, but closed on Christmas Day.

Lights of the South, Grovetown, GA

Jackson and Coffey hope this event will bring some Christmas cheer.

“It’s an outdoor event, it’s something that a lot of people enjoy coming to, it’s a family tradition for a lot of people in this community,” Coffey said. “I think for the most part, people feel safe coming out and enjoying the lights.”

