AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Out with the old and in with the new. The sign for the newly named Fort Eisenhower is preparing to go up.

It will replace the current sign for Fort Gordon.

Our cameras were there as one of the signs arrived outside of Gate 1. That’s at the Gordon Highway and Jimmy Dyess Road intersection.

The Gate 1 sign was removed in mid-September – according to Fort Gordon Public Affairs, installation leadership is managing the replacement of more than 120 signs, at a cost of approximately $750,000.

Currently, all signs that references the name ‘Fort Gordon’ are in the process of being removed and replaced. The process will be complete no later than January 4, 2024. Fort Gordon is also coordinating with the Georgia Department of Transportation to changing approximately 40 off-post signs.

The official ceremony of the name change will be held on Friday, October 27th.

Fort Gordon was one of nine installations recommended for renaming due to the Confederate history of their current names.

The Road to Renaming:

The Naming Commission was established by Congress in 2021, tasked with renaming military bases named after Confederate leaders.

In October of last year, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin signed off on the commission’s recommendations to rename those bases.

The list of bases to be renamed are: