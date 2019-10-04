Out There…Somewhere: What’s being celebrated in Burnettown

BURNETTOWN, S.C. (WJBF) – They’re busy in Burnettown.

“We’re anticipating on having it. We didn’t have it last year and we missed it all a lot, I love it,” said Georgia Proctor.

What’s not to love? It’s the 25th Sassafras Festival in Burnettown, Saturday.

And for the first time the festival includes a barbeque competition. This team from Aiken is taking part…

“I’m excited. We’re looking forward to the competition. It’s going to be the first year they’ve been doing the barbeque competition,” said Brad Griffin.

Yes for 25 years they’ve held the Sassafras Festival this time of year. That’s when the Sassafras is most in bloom. Sassafras, oh you don’t know?

Do you know what Sassafras is?

“I do not,” said Brad.

“Could you pick out a sassafras.”

“I couldn’t,” he said with a laugh.

“Do you put it on your barbeque”?

“That’s what I think, is if it tastes good. I’ll throw it on there. Give it a try, said Anthony Cobb.

Burnettown is solid behind the sassafras, so I would be barking up the wrong tree if I didn’t think they knew what it was.

“I don’t know just a name they give’’ said Cora Ronig.

“ I have no idea,’’ said Georgia.

They’re having a festival its got to be something

“It’s a tree with a smell,’’ said Brandon Beard of Burnettown.

Oh, the sassafras tree with a great aroma.

‘’Like a perfume smell, like an old woman perfume, like you sit behind in church and you get that smell, that’s what it smell likes,’’ said Brandon.

That’s a reason to celebrate the Burnettown Sassafras Festival. Where the fun grows on trees…out there somewhere in Burnettown George Eskola WJBF NewsChannel 6.