Out There…Somewhere: Ironman athletes stop at something

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – There’s a lot to do during an Ironman, so that means there’s a lot to do to train for one.

“I would say about 10 to 12 hours a week, swim, bike, run and strength training,” said Joel Diaz a competitor from Orlando Florida

And when two thirds of an Ironman involve biking and running, that means these athletes spend a lot of time out on the road.

And the road is full of weird things…last year we showed you. You’ll find hats, shirts, shoes.

So tri-athletes, you must see a lot of weird stuff.

“I don’t know, I would have to say all the road kill, random animals,” said Joel.

“I’ve seen underwear on the road,” said Steve Hardy an Ironman from Spring Texas

“Did you take them home?”

“No, no, no, no but you do ponder a moment how underwear got on the side of the road,” Steve said,

“I saw lots of strange things, I think the weirdest thing, sports bra,” said Bojan Maric, who is from Serbia originally.

“Did you stop and pick it up?”

“Nope,” he said with a laugh.

But do they ever find anything valuable?

“I was at a running race once just following some people racing on a bike and found some money,” said Steve.

They’re racing to win the Ironman but what if they found something really valuable.

If you were about to win the Ironman and saw a million dollar diamond ring would you pick it up?

“A million times over yes,” said Luis Mussi who is in town competing from Brazil.

“You see a diamond ring do you stop?”

“I probably will not,” said Joel.

“I’ll pick it up and polish it if it’s a million dollar diamond ring, I’m not going to win that’s why I can say that,” said Steve

“Win no ring win,” said Bojan

“You would go for the win.”

“I don’t care about rings and stuff winning is for glory,” he said.

The Ironman Tri-athletes they will stop at almost nothing Out There Somewhere In Augusta George Eskola WJBF NewsChannel 6.