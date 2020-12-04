Out There…Somewhere: Despite pandemic another Mickey Mouse election

AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF) – You could understand if voters wanted to play it straight this election. However with mail in ballots and voting in person during a pandemic, some still decided to vote for farcical write-in candidates.

“Absolutely abnormal. Never seen anything like it,” said Elections Director Lynn Bailey.

Voters not only had to navigate their ballots but also had to steer clear and keep social distancing. And the pandemic had thousands of others voting by mail for the first time.

Though this election was one for the books one voting tradition did continue on and that is the mocking farcical thumb in the eye the voter who writes in still turns out.

We’ve told you about the past elections where carefree voters took the time to make a statement with a write in vote, voting for no one or none, and all sorts of statement making write in votes.

But with the new voting machine, a written report of the write in like before is no longer generated

“Sad to say because those reports have been very amusing over the years,” said Bailey.

And even in the deadly serious election, voters still took time to make a statement with their write ins this year.

“We had one vote for president for the purple lizard king, we had many votes for ‘I don’t care’,” said Bailey.

Pandemic? What pandemic? Not only am I voting, I’m getting some old favorites on the ballot.

“Mickey Mouse is always there, Donald Duck is always there, Snoopy the dog is always a close third,” said Bailey.

And this year I want to thank all of those who voted for ‘me’.

“Me as you say is a good choice,” said Bailey.

Someone is going to want another recount Out There Somewhere in Augusta George Eskola WJBF NewsChannel 6.

MORE OUT THERE SOMEWHERE: