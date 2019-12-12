Other artists interested in Brown mural

Augusta,Ga (WJBF) Plans for a james brown mural downtown may not be over.

Commissioners approved Brian Stewart’s plan to create the mural earlier this month —

but Stewart withdrew after his previous child molestation charge went public.

Now, other artists want the opportunity to paint the mural on the side of the same building.

“Yes we have a number of artists who have sent us e-mails and texts and facebook messages that they have an interest and they have the experience to make that mural come true lots of interests we have I think we have 7 different artists who have suggested themselves,” said Greater Augusta Arts Council Executive Director Brenda Durant.

Durant says her office would have to sign off on the project if city funds are used for the mural.