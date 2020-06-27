Organization holding walk to raise money to award scholarships, grants to student-athletes

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — Athletic Scholars Brand is an organization that aims to award scholarships and grants to those looking to pursue higher education.

To date, the organization has helped more than 40 athletes with college expenses and in July, a fundraiser is taking place to raise money to help even more students achieve the same opportunities.

Founder and CEO Perry Robinson spoke with weekend Good Morning Augusta anchor Shawn Cabbagestalk on the walk, taking place from Savannah Rapids to SRP Park.