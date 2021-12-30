Oral antiviral Covid-19 treatment available at three area pharmacies

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Georgia Department of Health announced the allocation of Merk and Pfizer oral antiviral COVID-19 treatments across Georgia Thursday. There are three locations in the CSRA with availability of the two treatments.

Below are the three locations carrying Paxlovid and Molnupiravir:

Walgreens 4310 Washington Rd. Evans GA 30809

4310 Washington Rd. Evans GA 30809 Walgreens 3900 Washington Rd. Augusta, GA 30907

3900 Washington Rd. Augusta, GA 30907 Walmart 414 S Main St. Swainsboro, GA 30401

These medications have been approved by the FDA for emergency use. According to the DPH, early studies indicate these treatments may reduce severe outcomes from COVID=19 including hospitalization and death. These antivirals are recommended for people who are at high risk for severe COVID-19 infections.

Both drugs require a prescription and should be taken as soon as possible after diagnosed, and within fove days of symptoms.