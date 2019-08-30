Opposition grows to change city zero tolerance

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Changing Augusta’ drug testing policy could face an uphill battle.

Commissioner Bobby Williams wants a review of the city’s random drug testing rules after commissioners approved reducing the fines for marijuana.

But other commissioners don’t see the need to end the zero tolerance policy for testing positive for pot.

“We need to hold firm and be cautious on how we approach this substance abuse policy. I know the company I work for, even though in some states we’re in it’s still illegal to test positive for marijuana,” said Commissioner Brandon Garrett.

The motion to have the city law department review the drug testing policy and report back in 90 days goes to the full commission next week.