Opportunities on the horizon at Riverside Village

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WJBF) – Dakota Schwartz loves to fish.

He said, “Actually I’ve lived around the area my whole life and I just found out about this pond probably two months ago and I’ve come down here twice.”

The Aiken County native also enjoys spending time in the Riverside Village area.

He explained, “This is a nice part of town. My girlfriend is actually from Wagener so I bring her down here and show her some of this stuff because they don’t have nothing like this in Wagener. Yeah, it’s a very, very nice neighborhood.”

While Schwartz hopes for a big catch, North Augusta leaders want to reel in some new businesses to Riverside Village.

“We’ve got to continue to build out the retail space. We’ve got the steakhouse that’s going to be opening up shortly. I don’t know if it’ll be this year or the first of next year,” said Mayor Briton Williams.

According to Williams, the city is now on better financial ground regarding Riverside Village compared to a year ago.

North Augusta financial transparency

He said, “The mid fees, that’s the property tax and the penalties, that was all paid current in the first of this year so that’s great. We’re current with all the taxes.”

North Augusta’s Chief Financial Officer reports revenues from hospitality taxes are up 18% from 2019. Accommodation taxes are also slightly increasing.

“We have the November payment of this next month in the bank and we have May of 2022, that payment in the bank so that’s great. Yes, we’re not where we want to be in the future but we’re in a lot better place than we were a year ago,” said Williams.

The November payment is about $2.3 million.