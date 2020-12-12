Operation Homefront teams up with Food Lion to provide holiday meals for 150 Augusta military families

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Operation Homefront partnered with the Food Lion on Windsor Spring Rd. Friday to give 150 Augusta military families gift cards to cover their holiday meals.

The program is called Operation Homefront Holiday Meals for Military.

“We’ll be serving 150 families here in the Augusta area today, and nationally we’ll be serving our 500 thousandth family since this program was started,” Operation Homefront area manager Elizabeth Scott said.

With Augusta being home to Ft. Gordon, there are plenty of military families in the community.

“Most people would be surprised that some of our military families are struggling, especially during COVID time where the spouse is unable to work, unable to have a dual income that many of us depend on,” Scott said. “This will give them a little bit of relief so they can have that Christmas, have that Hanukkah, have that holiday meal with their family together.”

This is the second year Operation Homefront and Food Lion have partnered for this program.

“Last year was my first time I was part of it and I was just blown away not understanding the needs of our military families. They travel a lot, they move a lot, and this really strikes me to the core that our military needs our support,” Food Lion director of operations Billy Harcum said. “When their husbands and wives are away from home, somebody needs to help take care of their families.”

