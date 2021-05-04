Opening Night delayed for the GreenJackets

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WJBF) – The weather putting a pause on the start of a new era in North Augusta on Tuesday. For many people, the feel at SRP Park was bittersweet as Opening Night was postponed.

“It’s been a great day except for the rain,” said Charles Jones.

After some weather delays, it was decided to keep the tarp out on the diamond.

Jones said, “Kind of disappointed but we’ll get to see a doubleheader Thursday.”

Despite the weather, hundreds of people still came out for the home opener. For Mark Gomez and Gary Estep, it was their first time at the GreenJacket hive.

Gomez exclaimed, “And we got the hats and we got the catch the buzz. We got it. This is good!”

Other fans said they were excited about seeing some Atlanta Braves talent in the CSRA.

“Glad the Braves moved their affiliate here. Moved it closer,” said Joey Smith.

Gomez added, “I am very pleased with that. Always good to be with a local team. Puts them a lot closer to their family team.”

COVID-19 guidelines were put in place at SRP Park Tuesday. Fans said it was a good price to pay just to see baseball back.

“They need to come out especially to the American sport baseball,” said Gomez.

The GreenJackets plan to host Opening Night on Wednesday weather permitting. A doubleheader is scheduled for Thursday with the first game starting at 5:05. All the games are against the Columbia Fireflies.

