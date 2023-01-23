Aerial View of the Savannah River and Downtown Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF) – The Augusta Engineering and Environmental Services Department is hold an open house on Tuesday, January 24th, to inform the public about downtown improvement projects.

The meeting will be held from from 6 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. at the Augusta Municipal Building at 535 Telfair Street in the Linda Beazley Room.

Several projects are to be discussed including:

• P.I. #0011415 – 5th Street Improvements (Taylor St to Reynolds St)

• P.I. #0011421 – 6th Street Improvements (Taylor St to Reynolds St)

• P.I. #0011424 – 13th Street Improvements (Walton Way to Reynolds St)

• P.I. #0011409 – Telfair Street Improvements (13th St to East Boundary St)

• P.I. #0011382 – Broad Street Improvements (East Boundary St to Milledge Rd)

• P.I. #0011389 – Greene Street Improvements (13th St to East Boundary St)

Any questions can be referred to the Augusta Engineering Department at (706)-796-5070.