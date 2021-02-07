Open enrollment for Aiken INNOVATE happening now for students in grades 6-12

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) — Open enrollment for Aiken INNOVATE is now happening for students in grades 6-12.

Registration is now until Monday, March, 1 through the District’s online Parent Portal.

We’re told the registration period is for those who are certain they wish to participate in full-time virtual programming, and staffing will be determined by the number of enrollments during this registration period. Parents who do not have a Parent Portal account should contact their home school.

This information is based on the pandemic no longer being a serious concern when school begins in the fall. If during the summer it becomes apparent that schools will possibly operate on an altered schedule or with pandemic protocols in place, and/or if vaccines are not widely available for all age groups, registration will re-open for parents to select virtual programming.

“The District believes face-to-face instruction is best for early learners; therefore, a full-time virtual program will not be offered for Kindergarten through fifth grade for the 2021-22 school year,” according to a district statement.

To register, students must be enrolled in Aiken County Public Schools, and parents must have a Parent Portal account. The enrollment form is located under the FORMS tab on the left side of the Parent Portal home page.