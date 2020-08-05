One wounded, damaged vehicle and apartment in Thomson shooting

THOMSON, Ga. – Thomson police are investigating a shooting that occurred along the 500 block of Cardinal Street shortly after midnight.

Dispatch originally alerted Thomson PD to shots fired and multiple property damage at the Thomson Villas apartment complex. Upon arrival, officers found bullet damage to both a motor vehicle and the front door of an apartment. Several shell casings were found in the parking lot indicating a large number of shots had been fired.

At the same time of the Cardinal Street investigation, officers were dispatched to the McDuffie County campus of University Hospital in reference to a 32-year-old man with a gun shot wound to the leg.

The case is under active investigation by both the GBI and the Criminal Investigations Division of the Thomson Police Department.

Thomson PD does not have an update on the condition of the victim, at this time.

If you have any information please contact investigators at (706) 597-7338.