One wanted for questioning in Richmond County theft

CSRA News
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – One person is wanted for a theft that occurred on the 1800 block of Catalina Drive in Richmond County.

The theft occurred on May 12, 2020 on the 1800 block of Catalina Drive.

If you have any information regarding the person in the photo, please contact the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at 706-821-1080.

