AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – One Augusta man is wanted following an aggravated assault Tuesday.

20-year-old Jontae Landers is wanted for aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

The assault happened at the CITGO gas station on the 3000 block of Tobacco Rd. on Tuesday, May 19, 2020.

Landers has warrants on file. If you have any information, please contact the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at 706-821-1080.