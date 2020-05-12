One-Vehicle accident at Hereford Farm Road causes power outage and road blockage

EVANS, Ga. (WJBF) – More than 70 residences near the vicinity of Hereford Farm Road and Farmington Drive are without power after an accident, according to Georgia Power.

Columbia County Sheriff’s Office confirms that a single-vehicle accident causes significant damage to a power pole at the junction of Hereford Farm Road and Farmington Drive, resulting in a free-hanging power line.

Currently, this section at Hereford Farm Road is blocked with crews from Georgia Power on the scene securing the fallen power line and working to restore power.

The roadway is expected to open within 15 minutes, but Georgia Power still has the resultant outage in the area lasting until 5:30 p.m.

