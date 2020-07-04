Benefit to help with food costs for K-12 students during pandemic available for certain SNAP recipients

CSRA News

SOUTH CAROLINA (WJBF) — As many as 467,000 k-12 students in South Carolina who qualify for free or reduced-price meals will get a little something extra during the pandemic.

The Department of Social Services will provide a one-time supplement to help families with food costs and prolonged school closures.

Households that qualify will automatically receive their benefit on their regular EBT card on July 7 or on their normal monthly snap issuance date, whichever is later.

Food purchases are limited to the same restrictions as EBT cards issued for snap recipients.

