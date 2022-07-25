AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Richmond County Sheriffs Office is looking for any information about a person of interest who was involved in a kidnapping earlier this month.

Tatiana Mayes is wanted for two counts of aggravated assault and kidnapping that occurred on the 3200 Block of Old McDuffie Road and the 1100 Block of Mill Street Lane on July 9, 2022.

Mayes frequents the Hicks Street and Trinity Manor Apartments area.

In addition to this person, a second suspect, Kadarius Cheatham, has been identified and arrested. Cheatham has been charged with two counts of Aggravated Assault, one count of Kidnapping, and one count of Possession of a Firearm During Commission of Crime.

On July 9th, 2022, a deputy resounded to a call at 1898 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Augusta fire station Number 5 , and upon arriving they made contact with the victim, who stated that he was kidnapped at the Family Dollar on Barton Chapel.

He stated that an unknown male with dreadlocks, identified as Kadarius Cheatham, drove up to him in a dark colored SUV, claiming that the victim shot him earlier that night. He, stated to have no idea what Cheatham was talking about.

The victim then stated another person got out of the vehicle, and then both Cheatham and the passenger kidnapped Bell, by putting a plastic bag over his head.

After some time driving around, the victim would escape his kidnappers, and he then ran through the woods. He stated Cheatham then opened fire on him. He was struck in the arm while he was escaping.

If you have any information contact the Richmond County Sheriffs Office.