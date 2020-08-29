One person shot in leg in Augusta; authorities searching for suspect

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — A shooting is under investigation in Augusta.

Officials say the incident took place at Castle Pines trailer Park, 3866 Mike Padgett Hwy,at around 1:30 a.m., Saturday morning.

“The victim was shot at least once in the leg by Demarcus Thomas,” according to Sgt Caleb Lee with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.

Thomas, 25, is wanted for an aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, and armed robbery. He should be considered armed and dangerous.

If you have any information, Inv. Terry Bale (706) 821-1454, or any on-duty Investigator with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at (706) 821-1020 or 821-1080.