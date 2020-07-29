One person shot at AM-PM food store on Gordon Highway in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Deputies are at the scene of a shooting at a gas station on Gordon Highway.

The shooting happened at an AM-PM Food Store and gas station at 1898 Gordon HWY, where Wheeless Road and Highland Avenue come out onto the highway.

Richmond Count Sheriff’s Office is actively searching for a subject. There are no further details on the victim’s condition, at this time.

Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is currently not releasing any information about possible suspects.

Stay tuned to NewsChannel 6 for more information on this developing investigation.