One person missing after Burke County boating accident

BURKE COUNTY (WJBF) – Burke County Sheriff’s Office and several other first responders in the area responded to a boating accident on the Ogeechee River near the boat landing on highway 56 south at the Burke and Emanuel county line.

Authorities learned there were two people were aboard when the accident happened.

One person was able to get out the water before crews arrived.

But, the whereabouts of the second person is unknown.

Search teams will be back out this morning after daylight.

