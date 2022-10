AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Richmond County Coroner’s Office is investigating a motorcycle fatality that occurred on I-520 at mile marker 3.

The motorcycle was traveling eastbound at a high rate of speed when the motorcycle struck the back of another vehicle.

The rider was thrown from the motorcycle and pronounced dead on the scene at 9:05 p.m. Monday.

Identification will be released once next of kin has been notified.

This is a developing story.