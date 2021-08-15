One person killed in crash on Silver Bluff Road in Aiken County

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – One person was killed in a single car crash on Silver Bluff Road in Aiken on Sunday.

The driver of a 1998 Ford Explorer was travelling westbound near Anderson Pond Road when they ran off the right side of the road and overcorrected before running off of the left side and striking a tree, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Investigators say the driver was not wearing a seat belt. The coroner’s office will release the driver’s identity once their family has been notified.