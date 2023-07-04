BAMBERG COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – One person has died after a collision on Farrells Road.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the fatal collision happened approximately around 6:20 A.M. on Farrells Road at Zig Zag Landing, which is about 6 miles west of Bamberg.

Authorities say there was only one person traveling in a 2009 Chevrolet HHR involved in the fatal collision.

According to SCHP, the driver was traveling east on Farrells Road, and then, the driver traveled off the right side of the roadway and struck a tree.

Authorities say that person succumbed to the injuries on the scene.