One person facing DUI charge following head-on crash in Edgefield County

EDGEFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) — One person is facing a driving under the influence charge, following a head-on crash, Saturday, February 15.
Troopers say the incident happened on Woodlawn Road, just before 11 p.m.
We’re told a driver of a Chevrolet SUV traveling south crossed the center line and struck the driver of a pickup truck head-on.
Luckily, no one sustained any life-threatening injuries, according to Master Trooper Brandon Bolt.
The driver of the SUV is charged with DUI.
We’re working to learn that person’s identity for you.