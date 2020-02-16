One person facing DUI charge following head-on crash in Edgefield County

CSRA News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

EDGEFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) — One person is facing a driving under the influence charge, following a head-on crash, Saturday, February 15.

Troopers say the incident happened on Woodlawn Road, just before 11 p.m.

We’re told a driver of a Chevrolet SUV traveling south crossed the center line and struck the driver of a pickup truck head-on.

Luckily, no one sustained any life-threatening injuries, according to Master Trooper Brandon Bolt.

The driver of the SUV is charged with DUI.

We’re working to learn that person’s identity for you.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories