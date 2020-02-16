One person facing DUI charge following head-on crash in Edgefield County

UPDATE (1:41 A.M., 02/16/2020) - Dispatchers tell WJBF that both lanes of Woodlawn have been cleared of debris, the result of a high-speed collision between two vehicles travelling there late Saturday night.

After impact, a fire spread between the two vehicles, eventually engulfing both. At least one person was transported to the hospital. There is no report to the number of individuals hurt in the accident, nor the extent of those injuries.