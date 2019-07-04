One person dead in fatal Deans Bridge Road accident

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly accident.

The accident happened Thursday around 10:30 a.m. on Deans Bridge Road at Etterlee Road.

Investigators say 49-year-old Timothy Stock was driving south on Deans Bridge Road in a Ford pickup truck when he crossed the median and northbound lanes, leaving the roadway and crashing into several trees before overturning.

Stock had to be extricated from his truck by responding crews.

The Richmond County Coroner says that Stock was the only occupant of the vehicle and that he was wearing a seatbelt.

He was pronounced dead at 10:40 a.m.

An autopsy is scheduled at the GBI Lab for a later date.