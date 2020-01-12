One person dead following single-vehicle crash

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — One person is dead following a single-vehicle traffic accident in Augusta.

The incident happened at Walton Way and I-20 on Sunday, January 12 at 4:41 p.m.

Details are limited but according to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, the vehicle struck the barrier wall and guard rail.

The driver was transported to Doctor’s Hospital where he later died from his injuries.

No one else was in the vehicle at the time of the crash.

The S.T.A.R. Traffic team is investigating. If you’re traveling near the area, find an alternative route.